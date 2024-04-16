Create New Account
Biden is systematically moving us toward WWIII: Retired Navy SEAL
NewsClips
Published 18 hours ago

Retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the possibility of Israel retaliating against Iran after recent attacks and the rise of anti-Israel protests in America.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

