PRIEST 🛐 [AND ADDITIONAL DATA] EXPOSES THE UTTER ILLOGIC OF THE HOLOCAUST NARRATIVE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
683 followers
22 views • 1 day ago

Whenever you heard the word HOLOCAUST, you have been programmed to shut down your thinking mind and to locate the subconscious propaganda and hasbara that has been inculcated into your daily life 🚪 but VfB can break those flimsy scaffoldings of reality by simply positing that the main premise of the so called genocide of those calling themselves jews [but are NOT❗] is believing that people could be exterminated in a room with windows and WOODEN DOORS.


Once you realize the UTTER IMPLAUSIBILITY of this, it's easy then to go forward and understand that you have been believing an UTTER UNTRUTH ✅


VfB wants to thank OG Jim Rizoli for the video; do you recall when the show was booted from RUMBLE after it was posited that Rosa Parks was part yenta⁉️


YEAH - THAT HAPPENED ✅


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/9IQPTi2DoS2t/

illogicalpriestwooden doorsmulti pronged offensiveholocaust narrative
