Executive Order 13224 — The Legal Sword That Never Stopped Swinging

Executive Order 13224 was quietly upgraded under EO 13886 into a global financial kill switch — giving Treasury and State Department unprecedented reach to freeze assets, blacklist networks, and designate cartel proxies, crypto laundromats, media manipulators, and corrupt NGOs as national security threats.





Then came 2020. While the world watched the election circus, the purge went underground. Under Biden's fake presidency, EO 13224 never stopped. It just went silent. No press releases. No headlines. But if you tracked OFAC, JSOC, and DEA footprints, you saw it working.





What you're witnessing now isn't chaos. It's the continuation of a coordinated takedown launched under Trump and kept running by the real operators behind the curtain. From Wagner-linked seizures to the Qatar-Israel bribery sting — every node on the map is proof that the deep state's financial tentacles are being severed. Legally. Tactically. Globally.





The war never stopped. It just went off the books. EO 13224 is the legal sword. This map is the battlefield. We were never crazy. We were just early.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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