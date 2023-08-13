HOW TO IDENTIFY the 10 KINGS #10kings #identify #10toes #clone #daniel7 #revelation17

Based on Daniel 2, 11, 7 and Revelation 13, 17
Daniel 7
1 In the first year of Belshazzar king of Babylon Daniel had a dream and
visions of his head upon his bed: then he wrote the dream, and told the
sum of the matters.2 Daniel spake and said, I saw in my vision by
night, and, behold, the four winds of the heaven strove upon the great
sea.3 And four great beasts came up from the sea, diverse one from
another.4 The first was like a lion, and had eagle's wings: I beheld
till the wings thereof were plucked, and it was lifted up from the
earth, and made stand upon the feet as a man, and a man's heart was
given to it.5 And behold another beast, a second, like to a bear, and it
raised up itself on one side, and it had three ribs in the mouth of it
between the teeth of it: and they said thus unto it, Arise, devour much
flesh.6 After this I beheld, and lo another, like a leopard, which had
upon the back of it four wings of a fowl; the beast had also four heads;
and dominion was given to it.7 After this I saw in the night visions,
and behold a fourth beast, dreadful and terrible, and strong
exceedingly; and it had great iron teeth: it devoured and brake in
pieces, and stamped the residue with the feet of it: and it was diverse
from all the beasts that were before it; and it had ten horns.8 I
considered the horns, and, behold, there came up among them another
little horn, before whom there were three of the first horns plucked up
by the roots: and, behold, in this horn were eyes like the eyes of man,
and a mouth speaking great things.9 I beheld till the thrones were cast
down, and the Ancient of days did sit, whose garment was white as snow,
and the hair of his head like the pure wool: his throne was like the
fiery flame, and his wheels as burning fire.10 A fiery stream issued and
came forth from before him: thousand thousands ministered unto him, and
ten thousand times ten thousand stood before him: the judgment was set,
and the books were opened.11 I beheld then because of the voice of the
great words which the horn spake: I beheld even till the beast was
slain, and his body destroyed, and given to the burning flame.12 As
concerning the rest of the beasts, they had their dominion taken away:
yet their lives were prolonged for a season and time.13 I saw in the
night visions, and, behold, one like the Son of man came with the clouds
of heaven, and came to the Ancient of days, and they brought him near
before him.14 And there was given him dominion, and glory, and a
kingdom, that all people, nations, and languages, should serve him: his
dominion is an everlasting dominion, which shall not pass away, and his
kingdom that which shall not be destroyed.15 I Daniel was grieved in my
spirit in the midst of my body, and the visions of my head troubled
me.16 I came near unto one of them that stood by, and asked him the
truth of all this. So he told me, and made me know the interpretation of
the things.17 These great beasts, which are four, are four kings, which
shall arise out of the earth.18 But the saints of the most High shall
take the kingdom, and possess the kingdom for ever, even for ever and
ever.19 Then I would know the truth of the fourth beast, which was
diverse from all the others, exceeding dreadful, whose teeth were of
iron, and his nails of brass; which devoured, brake in pieces, and
stamped the residue with his feet;20 And of the ten horns that were in
his head, and of the other which came up, and before whom three fell;
even of that horn that had eyes, and a mouth that spake very great
things, whose look was more stout than his fellows.21 I beheld, and the
same horn made war with the saints, and prevailed against them;22 Until
the Ancient of days came, and judgment was given to the saints of the
most High; and the time came that the saints possessed the kingdom.23
Thus he said, The fourth beast shall be the fourth kingdom upon earth,
which shall be diverse from all kingdoms, and shall devour the whole
earth, and shall tread it down, and break it in pieces.24 And the ten
horns out of this kingdom are ten kings that shall arise: and another
shall rise after them; and he shall be diverse from the first, and he
shall subdue three kings.25 And he shall speak great words against the
most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to
change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a
time and times and the dividing of time. etc.
