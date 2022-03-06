Celebrities Exposing Elite Pedophile Rings - Compilation

Celebrities Exposing Elite Pedophile Rings - CompilationIt's been a multi-year process collecting all of these videos (and more, but whittling it down to what's in this video) of various movie, television, music and sports stars speaking out against elite child trafficking, pedophile rings within politics and Hollywood, Illuminati music industry rituals and more. So please excuse the runtime. There's no filler here, it's a lot of first-hand (and some second-hand) testimony on some of the worst and sickest crimes which get swept under the rug on the regular.Kirstie Alley Promises To EXPOSE Hollywood Celebrities!=====2015 NCIC Missing Person and Unidentified Person StatisticsOne Missing Child Is One Too ManyThe lack of a common definition of “missing child,” and a common response to the issue, results in few reliable statistics on the scope of the problem around the world.Even with this challenge, we know that:In Australia, an estimated 20,000 children are reported missing every year.Australian Federal Police, National Coordination Centre.In Canada, an estimated 45,288 children are reported missing each year.Government of Canada, Canada’s Missing – 2015 Fast Fact Sheet.In Germany, an estimated 100,000 children are reported missing each year.Initiative Vermisste Kinder.In India, an estimated 96,000 children go missing each year.Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Missing Children of India.In Jamaica, an estimated 1,984 children were reporting missing in 2015.Jamaica’s Office of Children’s RegistryIn Russia, an estimated 45,000 children were reported missing in 2015.Interview with Pavel Astakhov MIA “Russia Today”, Apr. 4, 2016.In Spain, an estimated 20,000 children are reported missing every year.Spain Joins EU Hotline for Missing Children, Sep. 22, 2010.In the United Kingdom, an estimated 112,853 children are reported missing every year.National Crime Agency, UK Missing Persons Bureau.In the United States, an estimated 460,000 children are reported missing every year.Federal Bureau of Investigation, NCIC.