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Trump to skip upcoming impeachment hearing, Robert Ray weighs in
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11 views • December 02, 2019
The White House announced in a fiery letter Sunday night that President Trump and his lawyers won't participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing scheduled for Wednesday -- even accusing the panel's Democratic chairman, Jerry Nadler, of "purposely" scheduling the proceedings when Trump would be attending the NATO leaders' meeting in London.
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