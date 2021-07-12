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Partisan Hacks Laughing All the Way to the Bank
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50 views • July 12, 2021
We were warned - founder after founder railed against factions and partisanship. Yet here we are today - where insane spending, money printing, and debt is described as either good or bad, depending on which party holds power.
Path to Liberty: July 12, 2021
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Path to Liberty: July 12, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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