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Is There a God and What is God Like? ~ Exploring the evidence of love
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40 views • May 31, 2021
Is it non-intellectual and foolish to believe that God exists?
Is there any evidence in the world around us that will demonstrate that God exists and also show us what God is like?
This video, by Peter Falkenberg Brown, explores those questions.
[email protected]
https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com
Is there any evidence in the world around us that will demonstrate that God exists and also show us what God is like?
This video, by Peter Falkenberg Brown, explores those questions.
[email protected]
https://peterfalkenbergbrown.com
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