【War Room, CCP @100】Jack Posobiec: Petty Tyrant, This Is What CCP Turn People Into

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【War Room, CCP @100】7/1/2021 Jack Posobiec: Petty tyrants, this is what the CCP turn people into. The CCP have been instituting Party commissars at the lowest levels, because they know that if you give someone a title, if you give someone a modicum of power, if you scratch a liberal, you can always find a petty dictator underneath the petty tyrant.