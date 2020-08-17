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Jerome McFarland's Cancer Survivor Story | Multiple Myeloma & Amyloidosis
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1582 views • August 17, 2020
When Jerome McFarland was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015, the doctors immediately started him on round after round of chemotherapy. But Jerome only seemed to get worse and the doctors eventually stopped the chemotherapy, claiming it was “too toxic.”
That’s when Jerome began working with a naturopath who helped him detoxify his body and fortify his immune system naturally. With high doses of natural supplements like vitamin C and magnesium, Jerome’s body finally began to heal.
Watch the full video to find out what Jerome did to become completely cancer-free! And be sure to watch til the end to hear his personal message to anyone facing a cancer diagnosis.
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We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://bit.ly/submit-your-survivor-story.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
That’s when Jerome began working with a naturopath who helped him detoxify his body and fortify his immune system naturally. With high doses of natural supplements like vitamin C and magnesium, Jerome’s body finally began to heal.
Watch the full video to find out what Jerome did to become completely cancer-free! And be sure to watch til the end to hear his personal message to anyone facing a cancer diagnosis.
----------------------------------------------------------------
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://bit.ly/submit-your-survivor-story.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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