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THINGS ARE GETTING WEIRD
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371 views • October 17, 2021
Things are getting weird...and then some.. Are you ready?
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Music in this video
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Song: Shattered Dreams (Remastered)
Artist: Johnny Hates Jazz
Album: Shattered Dreams
Writers: Clark Datchler
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music, WMG, UMG (on behalf of Virgin Records Ltd); BMG Rights Management (US), LLC, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, ARESA, LatinAutorPerf, MINT_BMG, Abramus Digital, and 8 Music Rights Societies
Song: Villa
Artist: El Michels Affair
Licensed: to YouTube by [Merlin] Secretly Distribution (on behalf of Big Crown Records); ARESA, LatinAutor, ASCAP, AMRA, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, MINT_BMG, Abr:amus Digital, LatinAutorPerf, and 3 Music Rights Societies
Song: Aids Test (GH Version)
Artist: Chris Rock
Licensed to YouTube by
Song: The Sounds Of Silence (Album Version)
Artist: Simon & Garfunkel
Writers: Paul Simon
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of Columbia); UMPG Publishing, UMPI, SOLAR Music Rights Management, CMRRA, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutorPerf, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 8 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dayz of Noah
https://www.youtube.com/c/DayzofNoah/videos
Please Consider Supporting via Donation or Patronage. Thank YOU!
---EXCLUSIVE FUTURESHOCK Show Episodes On Patreon
Website: https://www.dayzofnoah.com/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dayzofnoahcha...
Donate: https://paypal.me/DayzON34
CashApp: $DayzofNoah
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DAYZOFNOAH:5
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GWnF...
Backup Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHID...
MERCH: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/dayz-of-...
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song: Shattered Dreams (Remastered)
Artist: Johnny Hates Jazz
Album: Shattered Dreams
Writers: Clark Datchler
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music, WMG, UMG (on behalf of Virgin Records Ltd); BMG Rights Management (US), LLC, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, ARESA, LatinAutorPerf, MINT_BMG, Abramus Digital, and 8 Music Rights Societies
Song: Villa
Artist: El Michels Affair
Licensed: to YouTube by [Merlin] Secretly Distribution (on behalf of Big Crown Records); ARESA, LatinAutor, ASCAP, AMRA, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, MINT_BMG, Abr:amus Digital, LatinAutorPerf, and 3 Music Rights Societies
Song: Aids Test (GH Version)
Artist: Chris Rock
Licensed to YouTube by
Song: The Sounds Of Silence (Album Version)
Artist: Simon & Garfunkel
Writers: Paul Simon
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of Columbia); UMPG Publishing, UMPI, SOLAR Music Rights Management, CMRRA, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutorPerf, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 8 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dayz of Noah
https://www.youtube.com/c/DayzofNoah/videos
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