TV hosts in the UK are discussing banning social media during periods of social unrest to curtail the spread of "inflammatory information" in order to "keep communities safe".

The Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson has told the BBC that his prosecution team will consider seeking extradition from abroad social media influencers who are playing a role in the violent disorder gripping the UK.

He added that anybody involved in the violence should know they would face the most severe possible criminal charges, including terrorism.

“We would certainly consider extradition if we are satisfied that an [offense] has been committed.”

Britain now pursuing terror charges against its own citizens. Most people with incomes are pretty mobile. With this, together with the rising tax burden and the ethnic violence, I don’t expect much of a tax base left by 2030.

The British elite simply cannot face the fact their migration policies have destroyed the country. Very sad to watch such a decline.

British police are aware that at least a hundred far-right protests are already being planned across the country, which could again escalate into unrest.

SkyNews reports this.

Police say they are currently aware of more than 100 far-right protests being planned for the evening of August 7.

At the same time, the police do not know in advance which routes the protesters might take.

To respond, they plan to use a new approach that will allow law enforcement officers to be deployed to the scene of unrest more quickly.



