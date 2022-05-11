© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW LONG BEFORE SHE WEAPONIZES HER ETHNICITY, GENDER AND/OR SEXUAL PREFERENCE
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • May 11, 2022
The left is doing what the left always does and that’s move to destroy their enemies by any means necessary. The ends always justify the means in the religion of the left. Even if those “means” are blackmail, violence, lies, murder or betrayal of country. They will see it as a good thing if in the end it increases their influence, money, and power. Ms. Jean-Pierre appears to be a devout leftist disciple who has now been placed in a position of prominence over the flow of information from Chinatown Joe’s administration to the citizens he has sworn to put before his own agenda. I would say that he has failed to do so, but I believe that he never intended to put America first so it would be inaccurate to assert that he has failed to accomplish what he set out to accomplish. He appointed Kamala because of her ethnicity and gender. He appointed Judge Jackson because of her ethnicity and gender and now he has outdone himself adding yet another intersectional box by appointing Ms. Jean-Pierre because of her ethnicity, gender and sexual preference. Good for you Joe, way to bring back racial discrimination, gender discrimination and sexual discrimination and then call it unity.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-s-incoming-press-secretary-karine-jean-pierre-called-fox-news-racist
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/HOW-LONG-BEFORE-SHE-WEAPONIZES-HER-ETHNICITY--GENDER-ANDOR-SEXUAL-PREFERENCE-e1icn60
https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-s-incoming-press-secretary-karine-jean-pierre-called-fox-news-racist
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/HOW-LONG-BEFORE-SHE-WEAPONIZES-HER-ETHNICITY--GENDER-ANDOR-SEXUAL-PREFERENCE-e1icn60
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.