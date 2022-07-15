BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SSN Bullseye More Lies, Cover Ups, and Manipulation (Climate Change, Children’s Vaxes, and Jan 6th)
Freedom Watchers Groups
Freedom Watchers Groups
34 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
32 views • July 15, 2022

Well worth 20 Minutes of your time, No Carnival Barking Here Just Facts.

You can find more videos from Straight Shooting News SSN on Rumble under Freedom Watchers Group or Join us on Our Social Media Site for references to our material and more information on our shows, intelligent discussion and get the links to join in on our shows. Enjoy Our Free Speech site with no costs to you, and we do not data mine your information. 

https://www.freedomwatchersgroups.com/       


*Adam Schiff Amendment to the NDAA

*Blocking Public Information

To Jan 6th, Unconstitutional Military Surveillance of the Public, Vaccine Data, Climate Change

* Crimes against Humanity

*Dr. Makary

*Dr. Walensky

*Dr. Fauci

*President Biden

** John Christy PHD Climatologist

*Factual Climate Change Data

*Lies

**Ray Epps Cover Up

*Pelosi

*Cheney

*Jan 6th

*Another hidden text message


FAIR USE: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.

TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: Stone Bandana Entertainment and Publishing makes no claim to the material utilized generated from other sources.


Keywords
climate changedeathsdatamisinformationinjuriesdr-fauciray eppsjan-sixthdr- makarydr-walenskychildrens vaxes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Iva Greene
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
The $5,000 Bribe: Trump&#8217;s Desperate Gamble and the Road to Ruin

The $5,000 Bribe: Trump’s Desperate Gamble and the Road to Ruin

Mike Adams
Iceland Summons U.S. Ambassador After Trump&#8217;s Map Post Draws Diplomatic Rebuke

Iceland Summons U.S. Ambassador After Trump’s Map Post Draws Diplomatic Rebuke

Douglas Harrington
Falling birth rates signal deeper crisis in human resilience, not just infertility

Falling birth rates signal deeper crisis in human resilience, not just infertility

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy