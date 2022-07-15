SSN Bullseye More Lies, Cover Ups, and Manipulation (Climate Change, Children’s Vaxes, and Jan 6th)

Well worth 20 Minutes of your time, No Carnival Barking Here Just Facts.



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*Adam Schiff Amendment to the NDAA

*Blocking Public Information

To Jan 6th, Unconstitutional Military Surveillance of the Public, Vaccine Data, Climate Change

* Crimes against Humanity

*Dr. Makary

*Dr. Walensky

*Dr. Fauci

*President Biden

** John Christy PHD Climatologist

*Factual Climate Change Data

*Lies

**Ray Epps Cover Up

*Pelosi

*Cheney

*Jan 6th

*Another hidden text message





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