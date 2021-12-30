EPISODE 248: THE WARNING WE IGNORED

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An almost 40 year-old interview with an ex-KGB Defector, Yuri Bezmenov, has re-emerged and is going viral. Why is it going viral now? Del sits down with the journalist who conducted that interview, G. Edward Griffin, for a deep dive into the Russian spy’s extraordinary warning to the American people in 1984, and why this warning must be heeded today.
Guest: G. Edward Griffin
#TheIgnoredWarning