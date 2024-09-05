ARE YOU A MISSIONARY?

Sharing the Gospel of Jesus is the responsibility of every human being who has been born again but some Christians erroneously believe that it should be left to evangelists, pastors, deacons, or at the very least, someone with some kind of official theological training. The words of Jesus however were not vague or ambiguous when He said, "Go ye therefore, and teach all nations…"

Our Savior plainly wants us to share the news of what He did on the cross for mankind with our family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and anyone else we encounter. The problem is that many believers in Christ waste their lives and never share the Gospel.

The vast majority of people who die every day perish and end up in hell. Does that bother you? It should! Inviting someone to church is not witnessing but advertising. The unsaved need to hear about Jesus and the atonement He provided on the cross for the sins of mankind in addition to being invited to church.

Jesus equipped the disciples with power and sent them out and the same power is available today. The question remains, are you a liability or an asset to the Kingdom of God?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1495.pdf

RLJ-1495 -- MAY 10, 2015

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



