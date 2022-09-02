279) Anthony Patch: The Mark of the Beast is Human DNA Reset by Quantum Computer to Make the Vaxxed into Chimeras

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Credits to Anthony Patch channel, November 22, 2021:Anthony Patch: Quantum Entangled DNA, Trinity Patterns, & Divination Machines (Promo): https://odysee.com/@anthonypatchofficial:a/entangled-dna:2
Transcription: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/anthony_patch_video.pdf
278) Expert Report on 5G weapons for warfare against nano-vaxxed populations in cities, towns and countryside. https://www.brighteon.com/159123f1-6b4f-40c2-9b40-b884e2e4c0c3
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua