PUTIN - The US Persecution Against Trump - Shows the "Total Decay of the American Political System" – They Have NO Right to Teach 'Democracy'

It shows the total decay of the American political system
Vladimir Putin has commented on the prosecution against Donald Trump and explained why it is good for Russia
A series of videos from: The plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum with Vladimir Putin began in Vladivostok
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.