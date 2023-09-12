Create New Account
PUTIN - The US Persecution Against Trump - Shows the "Total Decay of the American Political System" – They Have NO Right to Teach 'Democracy'
Published 15 hours ago

It shows the total decay of the American political system

Vladimir Putin has commented on the prosecution against Donald Trump and explained why it is good for Russia

A series of videos from: The plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum with Vladimir Putin began in Vladivostok

