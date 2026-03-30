A Turning Point in the WAR: Israel admitted Defeat after devastating IDF casualties on the Ground

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Meanwhile, Israeli Army Major and former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a rather shocking statement. In particular, he officially acknowledged that Israel had lost the current war in the Middle East. "Israel is not being able to win in Gaza, Lebanon, or anywhere else," - Naftali Bennett said. It is noteworthy that the former Israeli Prime Minister made this shocking statement after the serious failures of the IDF in southern Lebanon. .................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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