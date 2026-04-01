Iranian officials have categorically denied Trump's claim that Tehran has asked for a ceasefire. - Al Jazeera

Iranian officials have categorically denied US President Donald Trump's claim that Tehran has asked for a ceasefire. - Al Jazeera

Adding:

Iran attacked Amazon's cloud infrastructure in Bahrain, - confirms the Financial Times

The attack occurred the day after the IRGC threatened to strike American IT giants operating in the Middle East.

Before that, Trump mocked Tehran's threats.

Adding from:

The commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters:

The American and Zionist enemies, who mistakenly believed that the Islamic resistance front was weak and on the verge of collapse, have actually faced its unparalleled strength.

Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ansar Allah in Yemen, and Islamic resistance groups in Iraq, alongside the brave fighters in Islamic Iran, have courageously and with a spirit of faith and devotion proven that the leaders and army of the United States and the Zionist entity are powerless and weak in the face of their divine will, and they have no choice but to surrender to this powerful front.

I, with all pride and utmost humility, commend the strong and resilient jihadi spirit of my heroic brothers and fighters in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, and I ask Allah the Almighty to grant them further victories and success.