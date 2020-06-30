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EGO-DAMANGED DEPUTY AND THE PEPPER SPRAY MISHAP! - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
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68 views • June 30, 2020
Brian Young finds another good video of COPS GONE WILD. Here we have a driver that is being being pulled over for a so-called 5 mph over the speed limit speeding ticket which is an INFRACTION that is normally NEVER pulled over since radars are only accurate within a plus or minus 5 mph calibration. LASD Deputy Sauer tells the driver he must follow his orders, and that is complete BS. If this cop is SCARED FOR HIS OWN SAFETY, he needs to get his ass out of Law Enforcement for being a complete coward. The driver is seat belted inside a non-moving car that has its engine turned off and and its doors closed (until the officer opened the driver's door to extract the driver), and is not being aggressive or threatening, while the cop has a gun, taser, baton, pepper spray, is on his feet, and back-up officers are always close by. The cop can write him a ticket for allegedly speeding, and the driver can have his day in court, but the driver does not have to exit the car, unless a sobriety test is chosen in lieu of a breath test AND ONLY WHEN SIGNS OF DRUNK DRIVING ARE PRESENT. In fact the officer seems very belligerent, and could possibly be under the influence of something (aka Ego), either way, the driver does not feel safe existing the car with this asshole cop being present. He tells the officer to write him a ticket, and he will be on his way. Even then, the driver has committed CONTEMPT OF COP which means the driver has challenged his False Authority. If this cop(s) did eventually pull him out of the car and assault the driver, with pepper spray, taser, boot leather, baton (aka asp) or fist to cuffs, this driver will end up getting an automatic $15,000 to $25,000 out of court settlement payment, plus all hospital bills, and plus more money for any lost work hours. These fast and furious payments come from the LASD Civil Liabilities Division along with Risk Management. What you see getting ready to happen on this video is considered ABUSE UNDER THE COLOR OF AUTHORITY, EXCESSIVE USE OF FORCE, and POLICE BRUTALITY. If he gets an attorney, the payment often INSTANTLY quadruples. This driver did the right thing, he stood his ground, did not comply with the irate and irrational deputy sheriff with the injured ego, and kept the cameras rolling. Instead of the driver paying a traffic ticket, he most likely got the HUSH MONEY from the department. See the article linked below titled: Millions in lawsuit settlements are another hidden cost of police misconduct, legal experts say (Article). PS - The payment for the cops salaries as well as the Hush Money payment from Civil Liabilities is all money that comes from TAX PAYING CITIZEN SLAVES!!!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
Millions in lawsuit settlements are another hidden cost of police misconduct, legal experts say (Article)
https://abcnews.go.com/US/millions-lawsuit-settlements-hidden-cost-police-misconduct-legal/story?id=70999540
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY - AMANDA ROSE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1df0b26a-47f6-4f5d-9dbb-babef9c03286
WE ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT - CAREY WEDLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/d0327339-80ae-4341-8108-df50b5517d66
Millions in lawsuit settlements are another hidden cost of police misconduct, legal experts say (Article)
https://abcnews.go.com/US/millions-lawsuit-settlements-hidden-cost-police-misconduct-legal/story?id=70999540
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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