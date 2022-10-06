Former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo Responds to CCP Pressure

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https://gnews.org/post/p1tf2d85a
10/04/2022 Recently, the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. sent a letter to the Hudson Institute to pressure former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo about his “A Message to the Chinese People” series. In response, Mr. Pompeo tweeted clearly: The CCP wants me to stop speaking the truth. Ain’t gonna happen