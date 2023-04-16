In 2017, a DoJ employee, George Higginbotham, took $41 million from the CCP and agreed to help the CCP lobby the DOJ and the White House to allow the CCP to try to send Mr. Miles Guo back to China

https://gettr.com/post/p2ecevk16c1
2023.04.13 #freemilesguo #nfsc #WayneDuprees #takedowntheccp
早在2017年，一个司法部的雇员George Higginbotham，他从中国共产党那里拿了4100万美元。并同意帮助中共游说司法部和白宫，让中共试图将郭文贵先生送回中国
Back in 2017, a Justice Department employee, George Higginbotham, took $41 million from the Chinese Communist Party and agreed to help the CCP lobby the DOJ and the White House to allow the CCP to try to send Mr. Guo Wengui back to China.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.