In 2017, a DoJ employee, George Higginbotham, took $41 million from the CCP and agreed to help the CCP lobby the DOJ and the White House to allow the CCP to try to send Mr. Miles Guo back to China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2ecevk16c1

2023.04.13 #freemilesguo #nfsc #WayneDuprees #takedowntheccp

早在2017年，一个司法部的雇员George Higginbotham，他从中国共产党那里拿了4100万美元。并同意帮助中共游说司法部和白宫，让中共试图将郭文贵先生送回中国

Keywords
