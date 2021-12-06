With US SEC’s New Rules, Noncompliance CCP Firms Might Be Delisted

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12/02/2021 Bloomberg: the US SEC is coming up with new rules mandating companies listed on the US exchanges to open up their books for transparency, if required to do so, which basically singles out China and Hong Kong as not necessarily complying with that requirement. That could mean either a dramatic reshaping of the shareholding structure of those companies, or possible delisting.