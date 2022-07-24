Cider Sunday Ace Pineapple Cider 4.5/5

A nice tasty cider from Ace Craft Ciderhouse.This is a pineapple /apple blend that is well crafted and evenly balanced.

Clean, dry and fast she hits on the intradental and soft palate zones.

Sweet and Tart she is a very nice change of pace

5% is the ABV, no IBUs and the SRM is a bright clean 8.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me on this nice rainy evening.

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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