Cider Sunday Ace Pineapple Cider 4.5/5

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A nice tasty cider from Ace Craft Ciderhouse.This is a pineapple /apple blend that is well crafted and evenly balanced.
Clean, dry and fast she hits on the intradental and soft palate zones.
Sweet and Tart she is a very nice change of pace
5% is the ABV, no IBUs and the SRM is a bright clean 8.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me on this nice rainy evening.
Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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