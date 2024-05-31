RT News May 31, 2024 7AM GMT

May 31, 2024





Russia advances across the front lines of the Ukrainian conflict, as rumors swirl that Washington is giving Kiev a secret go-ahead to use long-range Western arms on Russian territory. Guilty as charged - Donald Trump lashes out at a New York court after it convicts him in a so-called hush money trial, making him the first former president in US history, ever to be a convicted felon. As an Israeli strike on another refugee camp in Gaza claims 11 more Palestinian lives we look at how Tel Aviv is so quick to dismiss such incidents as 'tragic mistakes'.