Numerology Of Number 13 Hidden Meanings Behind Thirteen

Get Your FREE Numerology Reading Here...If you keep seeing the number thirteen in your life or are just interested in general in the the numerology of the number 13 then you should watch this video because in it you'll learn what it means if the number 13 starts to pop up in your life on a regular basis.Usually if you see the numerology 13 number everywhere then it's a sign that the universe is trying to send you a message - usually about a big change or 'shift' that is going to come. If you keep seeing the number 13 then get ready because something big may be about to happen.Don't worry though - this doesn't mean necessarily that something that bad will happen - in fact it could be something very good. It's just going to be something that's big regardless.The number 13 is often taken out of hotel levels and off menu items because of superstition so if you see the number 13 often you should particularly take notice because it's not a number that comes up that often in our society.