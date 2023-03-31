Florida Senate OKs Bill to Carry Concealed Guns Without a Permit





The Senate passed the bill on a 27-13 vote. It will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a permit. It means training and a background check will not be needed for people to carry concealed guns in public.



🔗 Full Article :

