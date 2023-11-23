Alternative #3 (!the secret Mars Colony)

https://highlanderjuan.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/William-Cooper-Behold-a-Pale-Horse.pdf
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Majestic_12
https://arcs-atom.uottawa.ca/index.php/mj-12-committee-vol-2
https://www.reverbnation.com/ufotv/song/23229231-alternative-3
This episode we will continue the uncover secret project of the government and it attempts to create several back up plans of the coming catastrophes such as WW3, nuclear holocaust, alien invasion, inhabited planet.
These concepts were first developed and discussed back in the late 1940’s by special units and force of the government brunch. The main sources were from the MJ12.
Let’s dive deep into this uncommonly known but very diabolical scheme that has shaped the world and American future, which shaped NASA to its now existing state.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.