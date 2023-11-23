Create New Account
Alternative #3 (!the secret Mars Colony)
The Hips News Channel
Published 16 hours ago

https://highlanderjuan.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/William-Cooper-Behold-a-Pale-Horse.pdf 


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Majestic_12 


https://arcs-atom.uottawa.ca/index.php/mj-12-committee-vol-2 


https://www.reverbnation.com/ufotv/song/23229231-alternative-3 


This episode we will continue the uncover secret project of the government and it attempts to create several back up plans of the coming catastrophes such as WW3, nuclear holocaust, alien invasion, inhabited planet.


These concepts were first developed and discussed back in the late 1940’s by special units and force of the government brunch. The main sources were from the MJ12.


Let’s dive deep into this uncommonly known but very diabolical scheme that has shaped the world and American future, which shaped NASA to its now existing state.

Keywords
mj12marsgovernmentsecretprojectcolonynasa holocaust

