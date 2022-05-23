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What Differentiates Dark Matter From Visible Matter #shorts
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34 views • May 23, 2022
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https://www.youtube.com/embed/cShtQ7ZwjjY
What’s the difference between dark and visible matter?
Fermilab physicist Chris Polly explains what differentiates dark matter from visible matter.
According to Chris, one of the things that differentiate dark matter from visible matter is that dark matter SPREADS instead of just mimicking the mass distribution of visible matter.
What are your thoughts about this revelation? Let us know in the comments!
https://www.youtube.com/embed/cShtQ7ZwjjY
What’s the difference between dark and visible matter?
Fermilab physicist Chris Polly explains what differentiates dark matter from visible matter.
According to Chris, one of the things that differentiate dark matter from visible matter is that dark matter SPREADS instead of just mimicking the mass distribution of visible matter.
What are your thoughts about this revelation? Let us know in the comments!
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