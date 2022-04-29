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China Industrial Revolution Myth
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30 views • April 29, 2022
China is often held up as a shining example of the success of Authoritarianism. The truth is at the time of Chairman Mao's death in 1976, China was deep in poverty. The transformation of China occurred with a great helping hand from the Western world. Production is the source of wealth, and western corporations lifted the Chinese out of poverty by providing knowledge and transferring production to China in exchange for cheap labour and goods.
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