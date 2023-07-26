Just as Miles Guo Predicted back in 8/10/22, the Fall of CCP foreign minister Qin Gang has made International News

JUST IN: Just as Miles Guo Predicted back in 8/10/22…. Today 1 month short of a year later the Fall of CCP foreign minister Qin Gang has made International News with reports he has been displaced..
刚刚：正如文贵先生在 2022 年 8 月 10 日预测的那样……。一年后的今天，中共外交部长秦刚倒台，成为国际新闻，有报道称他已流离失所。
