Settlers fled for what is now

👑 Independent journalist of enlightenment for Christ Jesus 7π • π^7





🇺🇸 Wake Up links :

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0yuCtKGsFmP1XJtUl94IK

🍴Tidbits 📦 weekly reveals links:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTae4iegzjGGEdo65u-rTT-Y&si=BHuhBqkmSVGAqHXo

🪔VARIOUS PLAYLISTS for Reference & teachings 🎓

https://youtube.com/@broadcastamericafirst





🌼“She can’t do that, YES I can”❤️‍🔥 PLATFORMS:

LISTEN HERE:

Rumble:

http://rumble.com/Blondiebroadcast

Bitchute:

https://bitchute.com/blondie-broadcast

Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq

📱 Telegram:

https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2

MY 🎧 PODCASTS linked to most apps

🎙find your podcast links here:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-blondies-podcast-79428539

social links:

https://truthsocial.com/@blondiebroadcast

https://gab.com/LuvCampDelta

https://wego.social/BlondieBroadcast

https://x.com/LuvCampDelta





✝️Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery





🕊 Spirit of prophecy all videos & little book 💞William Brooks

https://youtube.com/@spiritofprophecy777?si=RmA80guP_mRUM4cF

https://www.eyesupandopen.org/images/Downloads/TheLittleBook_m_r4.pdf

Strength for today

https://strengthfortoday.substack.com/





🛑 MUST WATCH !!! 🕳Gotthard tunnel & CERN

Plans against humanity 🧬Genetic tampering

https://www.but-thatsjustme.com/cern-unleashed-gotthard-tunnel-ritual-reveals-portal-underworld/

PROPHECY CERN:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTYlma7pBpmEEFVWaOCUemIo&si=DqlVqPojVfWM4Jtv

DESTROYER SYSTEM ☄️

🔭PLANE-X Nibiru Arboda Red Dragon Nemesis Dark Star

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTbZqyf8PDGD27v_-sDXE4Aw

🔬 Untold History & Mudfossil University

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3qj-NDu1RTZ0PrI_ZgEg_OuwZk1NRvLp





“For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.” Luke 8:17





BACKUP CHANNELS:

Youtube spirituality:

https://www.youtube.com/@shrewdwoodforestKM

Youtube Independent Gazette:

https://www.youtube.com/@independentgazetteKMM

UGETube Archive:

https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast





💸Incorporated Churches & ministries are under Baal strongholds

Respectfully Leave now !!!

hushmoney.org/501c3





REFERENCES:

Holy Bible ✝️

Geneva 1560 Bible

TheAramaicScriptures.com

Zadok Priestly calendar

https://torahislight.org/calendar/

Qumran scrolls lost teachings

Kolbrin bible Nibiru / flood references

https://archive.org/details/the-kolbrin-bible-complete





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: Listeners solely responsible for their own actions or choices. For entertainment purposes only, not medical