Christians in the West must 'stand strong' or risk losing religious freedoms humanitarian activist

John-Henry Westen





Feb 22, 2023





In 2015, ISIS terrorists executed brave and devout Coptic Christians in an act that sent shockwaves across the world. However, the martyrdom of these brave Christians did not go unnoticed. Inspired by their witness, Gia Chacón launched the international campaign, For the Martyrs, in response to the godlessness that has gripped much of the world.





Chacón’s mission is to rally and empower Christians to raise their voices in support of persecuted brothers and sisters in Christ — all willing to suffer martyrdom for the Faith. For the Martyrs also hosts the annual rally, March for the Martyrs, every year in Washington D.C., putting the plight of the martyrs squarely in the center of the cultural narrative and the fight to win the culture of life.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2aiw66-christians-in-the-west-must-stand-strong-or-risk-losing-religious-freedoms-.html



