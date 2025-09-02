🚨Landmark Study Confirms Operation Warp Speed Unleashed a Turbo Cancer Epidemic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nearly 300,000 people tracked for 30 months — mRNA “vaccines” increased risk of any cancer (+23%), breast (+54%), bladder (+62%) & colorectal cancer (+35%).
The data can NOT be buried any longer.
Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher explains.
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-first-population-wide-study
Source @McCullough Foundation
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!