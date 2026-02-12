BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Parthenogenesis & Black Nemesis
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5185 followers
Follow
38 views • 1 day ago

Shriekback - Nemesis (Official Music Video)

https://youtu.be/6bMM61Y5CEU


When the false world and bogus historical narratives of establishment science are removed from contaminating the real facts and evidence we are left with an incredible cycle of Earth History not dissimilar to Land of the Lost. Immanuel Velikovsky wrote Worlds in Collision but his own work was tainted with misinformation because he attempted to account for all the anomalies WITHIN the false model of uniformitarianism. What we really have is a Earth timeline that periodically collides with the Nemesis timeline and during these 60 year overlaps there is an exchange of lifeforms, flora, technology and PEOPLE. Velikovsky was almost there...When Simulations Collide.


Join the shieldwall. Vikings and Valkyries, soldiers, sages, scribes, seers, enchantresses, strategists, adepts, logicians, empaths, artists, minstrels and shieldmaidens commune in The Underground.


Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership



Music by ASMFuture


Houston MeetUps are always great and hope to see you there. Tickets- https://archaix.ticketspice.com/archaix-meetups


Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership


Re-Awaken the Immortal Within [207 packed pages] now available

https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix website- https://archaix.com/


CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix for KIDS- 1048 pages of Nursery Rhymes & Children’s Tales [14 Collections from Old Books] ready. $9.66. https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix Store- https://archaixstore.com t-shirts, mugs, stickers, drives, books


Archaix Books- https://archaix.com/books all authored by Jason


Archaix Chart downloads- https://archaix.com/charts


ACADEMY- https://archaix.com/academy


Archaix Resources- https://archaix.com/resources


Archaix X (Twitter) https://x.com/archaix138


MAIL Archaix/ Jason at: PO Box 493 Willis, TX 77378


🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍

https://streamyard.com/


Shared from and subscribe to:

Archaix

https://www.youtube.com/@Archaix138/videos

Keywords
hidden truthastronomycalendarsold world
