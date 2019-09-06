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Made in USA: American Flags Old-School Printing Behind The Scenes
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11 views • September 06, 2019
American Flags • American-Made utilizing The Huber Printing Press (an antique Rotary Lithographic Printing Press).
Saratoga Flag Company provides a Behind the Scenes look at Manufacturing in the United States of America.
======= www.SaratogaFlag.com ======
WE HONOR THOSE WHO SERVE.
American Flags - American Made.
Certified Made in U.S.A. by the FMAA (Flag Manufacturers Association of America).
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/SaratogaFlag/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/saratogaflag/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/saratogaflag
BLOG: https://saratogaflag.wordpress.com
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/SaratogaFlag/
YOUtube: http://tinyurl.com/SaratogaFlagCo
Videos, Artwork & Logos © SaratogaFlag.com
====== Filmed & Edited by www.LongbowMedia.US . =======
www.SaratogaFlag.com
WE HONOR THOSE WHO SERVE.
American Flags • Made in U.S.A. ======
Saratoga Flag Company provides a Behind the Scenes look at Manufacturing in the United States of America.
======= www.SaratogaFlag.com ======
WE HONOR THOSE WHO SERVE.
American Flags - American Made.
Certified Made in U.S.A. by the FMAA (Flag Manufacturers Association of America).
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/SaratogaFlag/
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/saratogaflag/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/saratogaflag
BLOG: https://saratogaflag.wordpress.com
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/SaratogaFlag/
YOUtube: http://tinyurl.com/SaratogaFlagCo
Videos, Artwork & Logos © SaratogaFlag.com
====== Filmed & Edited by www.LongbowMedia.US . =======
www.SaratogaFlag.com
WE HONOR THOSE WHO SERVE.
American Flags • Made in U.S.A. ======
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