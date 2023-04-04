4/1/2023 Despite being detained, Mr. Miles Guo has never stopped working out or skipped a single day. This is why he can possess such a strong willpower and fighting spirit and maintain his energy.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/1/2023 尽管郭先生被羁押，他每天都还坚持进行各种锻炼，从未间断，这也是他为什么能拥有如此坚强的意志和饱满的战斗精神的重要原因。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.