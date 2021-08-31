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It takes Hart….Man to tell the truth about American History
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64 views • August 31, 2021
Welcome to Hips News!
This episode we will deep dive into the THOM Hartman Report as he gives his take on European American Atrocities in history.
Showing the other side of the Dark truths in history subjects matter includes: Medical apartheid, Polite Racism, & White Washing In America
history medical politeracism whitewashing American America thomhartman hipsnews truth
This episode we will deep dive into the THOM Hartman Report as he gives his take on European American Atrocities in history.
Showing the other side of the Dark truths in history subjects matter includes: Medical apartheid, Polite Racism, & White Washing In America
history medical politeracism whitewashing American America thomhartman hipsnews truth
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