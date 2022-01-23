VACCINATED TRANSHUMANS WITH AN ARRAY OF SENSORS AND ANTENNAE SHOW UP ON A BLUETOOTH SCAN

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NEW BLUETRUTH DOCUMENTARY: https://www.comusav.com/en/bluetruth/Ephesians 6:10 | Ephesians610 | Substack
https://substack.com/profile/59384208-ephesians610?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
Suspicions confirmed. No longer a conspiracy theory. The vaccinated transhuman beings now have an array of sensors and antennae in their bodies. Please watch the following videos:
https://www.brighteon.com/1632f6c9-a2e0-4e84-ba06-6919bf95ef92
https://www.brighteon.com/a45c2e93-7fbf-4691-b7d3-29e5cb2d7c08
https://www.brighteon.com/45a825dc-bb3a-4791-8bc7-6dfb40da6a9e
https://rumble.com/vqsvdf-bluetooth-vaccinees-a-peruvian-street-experiment.html
https://www.brighteon.com/d0053b09-c4d0-41fe-aa8b-0af4cff698a8
https://www.brighteon.com/88526eac-65f3-459d-a43c-c0903694cef0
Read the following article for more information on Bluetooth MESH: https://ephesians610.substack.com/p/revelation-13-bluetooth-mesh-captivity
https://www.brighteon.com/7dc80171-482c-4302-857a-51d61d1c6c11
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-01-doctor-bluetooth-detect-mac-address-vaccinated-covid.html