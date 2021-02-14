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2009 ändrade WHO definitionen för en pandemi
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11 views • February 14, 2021
Tom Jeffersson vid Cochrane-institutet är skeptisk mot WHO's begrepp "pandemi" och menar att det bästa är att tvätta händerna ofta samt hålla avstånd och undvika kroppskontakt med folk. Det räcker, menar han.
Från Aktuellt 2009 (med anledning av svininfluensan). MINST lika aktuellt nu som då.
Från Aktuellt 2009 (med anledning av svininfluensan). MINST lika aktuellt nu som då.
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