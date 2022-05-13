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Ushering in Tedros as World Health Dictator: Biden Sells Out the Sovereignty of Mankind
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91 views • May 13, 2022
Ushering in Tedros as Health Dictator of the World: Biden's Treasonous Set of Amendments Sells Out the Sovereignty of Mankind

Dr. Peter Breggin: "If the amendments pass on May 22 through May 28, [WHO Director-General Tedros] can declare a health emergency in a country without consulting with the country, without getting any information from the country, and if the country resists, he can go ahead and, within 24 to 48 hours, begin to mobilize all the resources of the UN against the country... He doesn't even have to know the source or the exact nature of the emergency, so they're making him a dictator over declarations of health emergencies."

Dr. Peter Breggin's Urgent Post: https://breggin.com/article-detail/post_detail/Biden-Handing-Over-US-Sovereignty-to-WHO

Source: https://rumble.com/v14hm3b-who-amendments-would-allow-massive-power-overreach-if-passed.html
Keywords
whotedroshealth dictatorbiden sell outsovereignty of mankind
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