They Are Lying About Charlie Kirk. | Candace Ep 235
What is happening
What is happening
249 views • 1 day ago


Streamed live 2 hours ago

All will be revealed.


00:00 - The lies about Charlie.

15:10 - The truth about Netenyahu's phone call and the pressure put on Charlie.

28:51 - Charlie in his own words.

35:59 - Questions about the investigation.

58:39 - Comments.


PreBorn!

Donate securely by calling 855-601-2229 or by visiting https://preborn.com/candace


GNO Land

Learn more at http://gno.land/candace


Just Thrive

Get 20% off your order with promo code CANDACE at

https://justthrivehealth.com


PureTalk

Save an additional 50% off your first month at http://www.PureTalk.com/Owens


American Financing

NMLS 182334, http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. APR for rates in the 5s start at 6.327% for well qualified borrowers. Call 800-795-1210 for details about credit costs and terms. Visit http://www.AmericanFinancing.net/Owens.


Nimi Skincare

Nimi Skincare is matching donations to TPUSA. To donate visit http://www.TPUSA.com. Send your donation receipt to [email protected].

For additional questions visit http://www.nimiskincare.com.


Candace Official Website: https://candaceowens.com

Candace Merch: https://shop.candaceowens.com

Candace on Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/Pp5VZiLXbq

Candace on Spotify: https://t.co/16pMuADXuT

Candace on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RealCandaceO

Keywords
israel funding netanyahu charlie kirk candace owens candace lying about execution reeducation thread bill ackman ep 235
