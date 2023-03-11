Addiction - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.78 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)
Mar 9, 2023
Why has addiction become so prevalent in our world? What, if anything, can we do to overcome it? What can we do to maintain hope? Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, for a frank discussion and learn some answers to these questions. This episode also features an interview with Jim Wahlberg (brother of Mark Wahlberg) in which he shares some of his family’s experience with addiction and how they have worked to overcome it.
Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 78: Addiction
For more information about Comunitá Cenacolo visit https://www.hopereborn.org
To watch the exclusive interview with Jim Wahlberg click here... https://divinemercyplus.org/videos/fr-chris-alars-interview-jim-wahlberg
Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46R3GbKbyI4
