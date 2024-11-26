BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY PARASHA 006 HQ

BGMCTV The City Gate Messianic Bible study Parasha 06 Tol’dot “generations”





Main concept: Responsibility & despised

SYNOPSIS:

• Rivkah has twins, Esav and Ya'akov. (25:19-26)

• Esav gives Ya'akov his birthright in exchange for some stew. (25:27-34)

• King Avimelekh is led to think that Rivkah is Yitz'chak sister and later finds out that she is really his wife. (26:1-16)

• Yitz'chak plans to bless Esav, his firstborn. Rebekah / Rivkah and Ya'akov deceive Yitz'chak so that Ya'akov receives the blessing. (27:1-29)

• Esav threatens to kill Ya'akov, who then flees to Haran. (27:30-45)









www.bgmctv.org



