Woody Pop (1991, Game Gear)
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
16 views • 8 months ago

Woody Pop (known as Woody Pop - Shinjinrui no Block Kuzugi (ウッディポップ 新人類のブロックくずし) in Japan) is an acrade game orginally developed by Sega for the Master System. It was ported to the Game Gear by Shimada Kikaku and published by Sega (in North America, Europe and Japan), Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil) and Korean company Samsung (in Korea).

The Master Version can only controlled with the paddle controller which was only released in Japan.

In the Japanese version, Woody is a tree spirit who must venture into the Bizarre Building to rescue gumballs. In the international, he enters the Enchanted Mansion, a toy factory that produces magical toys. The Mad Machine, a crazed gumball machine, has taken over the factory and blocked off its rooms. Your character is called Woody Pop, whi is a wooden toy who must break down the block barriers and free the factory.

Woody Pop is a Breakout/Arkanoid clone. As always, you need to deflect a ball with a paddle (which is Woody in this case) to make the ball break away bricks. Once you have cleared all bricks, you go to the next level. After each level, you can choose between up to three levels to play next. Wooden blacks take several hits to break. Block with a questionnaire on them will release enemies when hit and cannot be destroyed. Enemies can't hurt you directly, but the ball ricochets from them, and the enemies move all over the field until they are destroyed (hit by ball or paddle). Cyan blocks release a power-up when destroyed. Power-ups include giving Woody a shot, increasing the size of the ball (all blocks get destroyed on one hit), setting the ball on fire (wooden blocks burn down upon being hit or increasing Woody's size.

Keywords
arcade gamegame gearmaster systemsega shimada kikaku
