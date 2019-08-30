LIVE REVIEW: Here Are The Most Stunning Revelations In The Comey OIG Report - 1614-6P

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Guest: Michael Bowman has not filed his taxes since 1999, but he was not charged with a crime until 2017. His case went to federal court and ended with a mistrial. Michael faced misdemeanor charges for willful failure to file a return but was initially charged with felony tax evasion; his public defender, Matt Schindler, got that charge thrown out for lack of evidence. His case rests on his objection to paying taxes for religious reasons. He said he does not want his money to go toward funding abortions. Bowman believes the First Amendment, the Oregon Constitution, and the Federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act protect his right to make that choice. He says he is innocent. ARTICLE:https://www.kgw.com/article/news/politics/mistrial-for-oregon-man-refusing-to-pay-taxes-since-1999-im-not-going-to-fund-the-death-of-kids/283-cdf0fc80-38d8-41a9-8ca6-7a4c09ff7677
Fundraiser: https://www.givesendgo.com/bowman
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/sM6qLQzYubc
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