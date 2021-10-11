Australia Victoria EXCLUSIVE Phone Call With DHHS & Police Buffoons Regarding Showing Vaccine Cards

Australia Victoria EXCLUSIVE Phone Call With DHHS & Police Buffoons Regarding Showing Vaccine CardsReignite Australia VictoriaEXCLUSIVE recorded phone call with DHHS and Police regarding vaccine status privacyEXCLUSIVE recorded phone call with DHHS and Police regarding vaccine status privacy​This is important for all businesses and customers to know!You might not be legally protected if you ask employees or customers to prove vaccination status.I called DHHS and Victoria Police to ask about this.NEITHER of them could give me clarity!DHHS doesn't have a legal department to assist businesses that have these concerns. They also can't guarantee it's not a breach of privacy to ask.They even said that customers can report a business for breaches of privacy.I asked the police..."So, you’re allowed to ask for someone's vaccines status but if they don’t give it to you, you can’t do anything?".Police responded..."​I'm honestly not sure, we haven't received any information about that".