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FAKE News Media Falsely Claims FLORIDA Morgues Overflowing, Refrigerator Trucks Used for Bodies Stew Peters
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258 views • August 10, 2021
Boca Raton, FL - As Governor Ron DeSantis is under attack by the lying and criminally-complicit 'media', embellished stories are naturally going to surface, but FLAT OUT LIES are being told by "Boca News Now", and 'journalist' Andrew Colton, who said that there were so many bodies hitting the floor that the hospital had to bring in refrigerator trucks to store all of the dead.
https://rumble.com/vkx41d-lies-media-falsely-claims-fl-morgues-overflowing-refrigerator-trucks-used-f.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
https://rumble.com/vkx41d-lies-media-falsely-claims-fl-morgues-overflowing-refrigerator-trucks-used-f.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
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