At least 10 radar sites have been hit by Iranian drones or missiles since the war began - ABC News report

An ABC News review of satellite imagery and verified footage indicates that at least 10 radar sites have been hit by Iranian drones or missiles since the war began. Some of the strikes appear to have damaged radar systems built with rare, high-cost components worth hundreds of millions.

While full damage remains unconfirmed, the available evidence suggests Iranian strikes have effectively targeted facilities housing this sensitive equipment.

“It is incredibly expensive, really delicate and unbelievably vulnerable,” said William Alberque, former director of NATO’s Arms Control, Disarmament, and Non-Proliferation Centre.